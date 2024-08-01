A former BBC executive who worked with Huw Edwards says the corporation’s handling of the indecent images investigation is an “absolute mess”.

Edwards, who appeared in court on Wednesday (31 July) admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of children after convicted paedophile Alex Williams sent him 41 illegal images.

Current boss Tim Davie today defended his decision not to fire Edwards despite knowing he had been arrested in November over the most serious category of indecent images of children.

Former BBC executive Aaqil Ahmed told TalkTV on Thursday (1 August): “I genuinely had no idea and I worked with him. “