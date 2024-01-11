Ian Hislop and Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry clashed in a heated discussion over the Post Office scandal.

The TV personality was a guest on Robert Peston’s ITV show, along with Mr Berry, when the fiery exchange took place on Wednesday (10 January).

Mr Hislop wanted to know why Mr Berry and the Conservatives took “so long” to take action on the scandal after new legislation exonerating victims was announced by Rishi Sunak yesterday (10 January), five years after a court judgment ruled in their favour.

Mr Hislop said: “It is absolutely fatuous for this government to claim, ‘Hey, we’re really acting now.’”