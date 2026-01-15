Protesters in Minneapolis have been teargassed during clashes with ICE officers, after a federal agent shot a Venezuelan immigrant in the leg one week on from the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that the shooting took place following a car chase, after an ICE agent tried to apprehend a Venezuelan national who was in the country illegally.

The DHS said he “fired a defensive shot” after being attacked.

Footage shows protesters gathering in the Twin Cities following the shooting, as demonstrators hurled rocks and fireworks at federal officers who fired teargas into the crowd.

Minneapolis mayor, Jacob Frey, urged protesters not to “counter Donald Trump’s chaos with more chaos.”