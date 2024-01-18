Erupting volcano captured from above by plane passengers during Iceland landing

Incredible footage has surfaced of a volcanic eruption north of Grindavik, Iceland on Sunday, 14 January.

The eruption created an unbelievable sight for airplane passengers flying overheard.

A video from the plane as their flight landed at Keflavík International Airport on Sunday shows the volcano spewing.

At least three houses were destroyed , and thankfully no one was injured.

The volcano appears to be gearing up for yet another eruption as magma accumulates beneath the surface and the land around Svartsengi rises.