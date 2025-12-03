IDF destroys West Bank homes of people it claims were involved in Israel attacks

The IDF destroyed two homes in the West Bank belonging to people it claims were involved in attacks against Israel.

Footage shared by the Israeli military on Tuesday (2 December) shows soldiers storming the properties in Nablus and Aqaba, prior to the demolition.

The IDF claims the home in Nabulus belonged to Abed al-Karim Snober, who is accused of being behind a botched bus bombing attack in Israel in February. There were no casualties in the attack.

The army said the property destroyed in Aqaba belonged to Ayman Ghanem, who carried out a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley in August 2024.