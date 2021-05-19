An animated video released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shows tunnels dug by Hamas across the Gaza Strip that have been targeted by recent Israeli airstrikes.

The IDF likens the complex system to a “metro” network, with myriad tunnels connected through intersections, used by militants to hide, move freely around Gaza and store weapons.

The IDF has struck around 150 “terror targets” in Gaza since fighting between the two sides broke out earlier this month, according to the video.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed in the airstrikes.