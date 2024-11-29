Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted the Conservatives failed on immigration in a public apology - but refused to blame Brexit.

The former Cabinet minister appeared on BBC Question Time on Thursday (28 November) and apologized to the public.

Mr Rees-Mogg conceded the Tories “failed”, adding “We were culpable for that because we were in charge”.

Asked how he felt as a strong supporter of Brexit that the figures for net migration were lower pre-Brexit than post-Brexit, he said the figures were “completely wrong” before.