While on a boat tour off of the South Australian coast, a group of tourists witnessed the incredible moment a Great White shark ate a seabird whole.

The petrel was attracted to the tuna tail the boat tour organisers use to lure the Great Whites to the surface for the tourists to see. The seabird flew in to catch a taste of the tuna, but unfortunately, it ended up being the main dish for the shark.

The tourist who captured the footage, Ben Kessler, said the group on board was ‘awestruck’.