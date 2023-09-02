Moment India launches first space-based observatory to the Sun

India has launched its first space-based observatory to the Sun, just days after its successful mission to become the first country to reach the moon's South Pole.

Aditya-L1 was launched at 11:50am local time, and will travel 1.5 million km for about four months, as it studies the Sun's atmosphere.

The long-term aim is for it to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on Earth (known as auroras), and give scientists better information on the Sun's climate impact.