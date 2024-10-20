Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:28
Women in India protest against men having beards - to stop chafing
Women from a university in Pradesh, India, have taken part in a new protest against men who have beards - because of the chafing caused when they kiss.
Wearing beard wigs and holding placards that read “no clean shave, no love”, the women chanted as they marched through the streets.
While beards hold cultural roots (often a sign of strength and wisdom), they also have association with chafing-related conditions, such as contact dermatitis.
Onlookers could be seen giggling and filming the women as they protested.
Up next
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
58:24
Harris vs. Trump: Expert panel make US election predictions
01:02
Geordie Greig announces Brick by Brick Campaign’s new target
10:11
Who will be the next Tory leader?
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
05:52
The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:45
Serena Williams reveals grapefruit-sized cyst removed from her neck
00:51
Thomas Tuchel on whether or not he will sing English national anthem
01:08
Harry Redknapp disappointed at England’s decision to appoint Tuchel
00:21
Hot mic catches Ben Ainslie’s explicit outburst at Kiwi commentator
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:32
Paul Mersons’s hilarious comeback after low score on Strictly
00:28
Liam Payne vigil draws huge crowd at Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock
00:42
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks silence
00:47
Simon Cowell pays tribute after Liam Payne’s death
00:35
Watch: Dog effortlessly scales 480ft Great Pyramid of Giza
00:39
Listen: Nick Robinson accidentally mixes up Jeremy Hunt’s surname
00:27
Liam Payne’s hometown residents compare One Direction star to Elvis
01:46