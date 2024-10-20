Women in India protest against men having beards - to stop chafing

Women from a university in Pradesh, India, have taken part in a new protest against men who have beards - because of the chafing caused when they kiss.

Wearing beard wigs and holding placards that read “no clean shave, no love”, the women chanted as they marched through the streets.

While beards hold cultural roots (often a sign of strength and wisdom), they also have association with chafing-related conditions, such as contact dermatitis.

Onlookers could be seen giggling and filming the women as they protested.