Bus crash fire kills six after horror collision with lorry in India

At least six people were killed in a horror bus crash in India on Wednesday 15 May.

The vehicle, carrying 42 people, was returning to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh when it collided with an oncoming lorry.

Police said six people died as the bus was engulfed in flames.

The other injured individuals were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the lorry carrying gravel was damaged in the crash and its driver was among the deceased.

Authorities are investigating the details of the crash.