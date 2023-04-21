Watch: Thousands of explosions as warehouse storing fireworks goes up in flames

A warehouse storing fireworks went up in flames earlier this week, causing thousands of explosions.

Footage shows thick smoke rising from the building as a huge display of firecrackers explode during the blaze in Hebbal Industrial Area, Mysuru, in southern India.

“People were soon moved to safety and fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” a local source said.

“After an effort of more than two hours, the flames could be put out, although additional fire tenders were required in this operation.”

The incident happened on 19 April and there were no reports of any deaths or injuries.

