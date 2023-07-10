New Delhi lashed by heavy rain as India’s capital records wettest July day in decades

Heavy rains lashed India’s capital and surrounding areas on Sunday 9 July.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi had recorded 153 mm (5.2 inches) of rain over the past 24 hours, the third highest in the month of July in more than two decades.

More rain was predicted over the next two days.

In the village of Kullu-Himachal Pradesh, rescue crews were seen saving people from their homes as huge torrents of floodwaters rushed by buildings.

The IMD has issued a Red Alert, the country’s highest level of warning, to various states in North India due to the adverse weather.