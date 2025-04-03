Indian Air Force fighter jet pilot dies in training exercise crash

A pilot was killed when an Indian Air Force jet crashed during a night training mission near Jamnagar City in Gujarat, India, on Wednesday (2 April).

Footage posted to social media captured the burning wreckage of the two-seater jet at the crash site. Authorities said the jet suffered a technical issue mid-air, forcing both pilots to eject over an open field near Suvarda Village, avoiding damage to the airfield and nearby homes.

The Indian Air Force confirmed one pilot died from his injuries, while a second is receiving treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar.