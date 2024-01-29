Camels and zebras loose on Indiana highway rescued after trailer fire

Camels and zebras were loose on an Indiana highway on Saturday, 27 January, after a truck carrying them caught fire.

The tractor-trailer was bringing the circus animals from Florida to Fort Wayne for four performances benefitting the Mizpah Shrine Circus, said director Steve Trump.

It caught fire along Interstate 69 in Grant County.

A state trooper and Grant County Sheriff’s deputy rescued the animals by leading them off the smoked-filled trailer, said Sgt Steven Glass with Indiana State Police.

Both officers were treated for smoke inhalation and later released, but no animals were injured.