Indonesia earthquake: Recovery efforts underway after more than 160 killed

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has killed more than 160 people and injured hundreds after it struck southeast of Jakarta.

This footage shows recovery efforts on Java island as emergency crews treated those injured.

Many of those hurt and killed were children whose schools collapsed, according to West Java governor Ridwan Kamil.

The epicentre of the earthquake was believed to have been in the mountainous Cianjur district.

More than 13,000 residents were displaced due to the damage, forcing them to gather at evacuation centres.

