Innocent Drinks has been accused of “greenwashing” after the UK’s advertising watchdog banned a commercial encouraging consumers to “get fixing up the planet” by choosing their products.

Following dozens of complaints, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled on Wednesday that the commercial was “misleading”.

Despite acknowledging that Innocent were undertaking actions aimed at reducing the environmental impact of their products, the watchdog said that they "did not demonstrate their products had a net positive environmental impact over their full lifecycles".

Therefore, it concluded that buying Innocent drinks would not have a "positive environmental impact".

