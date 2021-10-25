Angry commuters clashed with Insulate Britain protesters on Monday morning as the group returned to block roads in central London.

“Nothing is going to change. You sit here all day but you won’t change anything,” the commuter argued to those disrupting traffic.

“You really think they care about us? Trust me, they don’t care.”

Shortly after the clash, police arrived to arrest protesters, handcuffing and dragging them off the roads.

Insulate Britain returned after a 10-day hiatus to block streets near Liverpool Street Station.

