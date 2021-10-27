Insulate Britain demonstrators were squirted in the face with ink on Wednesday morning as they blocked a road in west London.

Footage shared by LBC shows a man in a black coat walking up and down the line of protesters, spraying each of them.

He is then seen smiling as he disappears off into the distance.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed via a statement on Twitter that 17 members of Insulate Britain were arrested at a junction of the A40 in North Acton, where the inking incident took place.

