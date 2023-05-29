Video shows dramatic aftermath of building collapse in Iowa

Footage captures the scene after an apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, on Sunday 28 May.

A rescue effort has been launched after a section of the red brick building on the city’s Main Street came down at around 5pm, with alarming photos and videos showing at least one-fourth of the structure’s units destroyed.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined.

As of Monday, a total of eight people had been rescued from the wreckage but the number of people missing remains unclear.

No deaths have been reported.

