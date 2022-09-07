Apple event: Company teases ‘biggest camera upgrade ever’ for iPhone 14

Apple has teased the “biggest camera upgrade ever” as it launched the latest model in its smartphone range, the iPhone 14.

A clip which gives us a glimpse of their latest technology reveals the iPhone 14 will also boast “groundbreaking safety features.”

Crash detection and an emergency SOS feature which operates via satellite are two of the new safety additions that come with the redesign.

In a product launch in California, the company also revealed their new Apple Watch Ultra

