Iran unveils unmanned stealth fighter jets for ‘bombing missions’

Iran’s Air Force has introduced a new unmanned stealth fighter, the JAS 313, that the military says is capable of reconnaissance and bombing missions.

The announcement came from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), led by Alireza Tangsiri, during a ceremony aboard the Shanid Bagheri, a drone carrier in the Iranian Navy.

The JAS 313, which resembles a smaller version of a traditional fighter jet, was filmed taking off for its first flight tests. The footage revealed the UAV's relatively compact size in contrast to the expansive runway of the carrier.

”[The] JAS drone performs both reconnaissance and bombing missions for the IRGC Navy,” Mr Tangsiri said.