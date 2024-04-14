Iran releases video it says shows missiles being fired against Israeli targets

Iran’s state TV has released a video it says shows the moment a missile and drone attack against Israel started late on Saturday (13 April)

The chief of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says the operation against Israel was more successful than expected.

Gen. Hossein Salami, in an interview with state TV, said they were still collecting information but that “the part of the hits that we have detailed and documented reports from the field show that this operation was more successful.”

Israel praised the success of its defenses in the face of Iran’s attack.

The Independent cannot independently verify the content, date, conditions under which this was filmed.