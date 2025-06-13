Mossad video shows covert Israeli agents launching missiles from inside Iran

Mossad, Israel’s spy agency, has released footage allegedly showing Israeli covert agents inside Iran deploying missiles as part of an overnight strike against Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Israel said 200 fighter jets took part in strikes on more than 100 targets as part of Operation ‘Rising Lion’ on Friday (13 June), a campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear program and military leaders.

The black-and-white footage appears to show two agents with some kind of launcher, whilst a later clip shows what Mossad said was an attack on an Iranian defence system.

Iranian state media has said that 78 people have been killed and 329 injured in the strikes, though official Iranian and Israeli channels have not yet given a figure.