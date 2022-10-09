Activists appeared to hack Iran’s state-run TV broadcaster on Saturday, with a live news bulletin interrupted by a protest against the country’s leader.

Footage shows a mask appearing on the screen, before an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with flames around him.

The incident happened after at least three people were killed when protesters clashed with security forces in unrest over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Photos of Ms Amini and three other women killed in recent protests also appeared on-screen during the apparent hack.

