Anti-government protests rage across Iran

Anti-government protests are taking place across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on 16 September.

Amini was detained in Tehran by a paramilitary unit that enforces Islamic dress codes after she reportedly didn’t wear the hijab correctly.

She fell into a coma under unknown circumstances while in custody and later died, prompting outrage at religious police and security forces.

However, despite its scale, analysts and diplomats are doubtful that the protests will lead to any significant change.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters