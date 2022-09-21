Death of woman arrested for not wearing hijab sparks protests across Iran

The death of a 22-year-old woman who was detained for allegedly not wearing the proper Islamic hijab has sparked protests across Iran.

Mahsa Amini was reportedly visiting family in Tehran when she was arrested by the country’s morality police for not fully covering her hair. She later died in custody.

Iranian authorities said she died from a heart attack, calling it an “unfortunate” incident.

However, Ms Amini’s father, speaking with reformist website Rouydad 24, claimed that his daughter had been assaulted during her arrest and “did not have any disease.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.