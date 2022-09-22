Several killed during protests in Iran as woman's death in custody sparks outrage

At least nine people have died during clashes between protesters and Iranian security forces as of Thursday, 22 September, according to The Associated Press.

The death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the country’s morality police for allegedly not wearing a proper hijab on 16 September has sparked outrage across the country.

This i24NEWS broadcast shows a young woman walking through the streets of Iran without her hijab as a “sign of protest.”

Amini’s death has prompted condemnation from the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations.

