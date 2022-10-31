Shocking footage appears to show an Iran regime enforcer firing a weapon among protesters during clashes at the University of North Tehran.

The country’s security forces have launched fresh attacks on universities and threatened protesters with the death penalty or long prison sentences amid the ongoing nationwide demonstrations.

In one video that surfaced over the weekend, a regime operative pulls out a gun and shoots it, sparking panic.

“The guy has a gun! He’s got a Colt!” a man calls out in the footage, shared online.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.