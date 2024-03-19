Iraq: Mudslides rush down roads as city of Duhok suffers severe floods

Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall swept through Iraq’s Dohuk governorate on Tuesday 19 March, leaving at least two people dead.

The victims were trapped in their vehicle and swept away by floodwaters.

“A vehicle carrying four people was swept away by the floods. Two of them were rescued, but the other two were taken by the current. According to early information, both of them have died, but their bodies have yet to be found,” a spokesperson for Duhok’s civil defence, said.

Footage from the area shows damaged houses and dozens of vehicles submerged in water as mudslides run down roads.