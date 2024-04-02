World Central Kitchen halts Gaza operations after seven aid workers killed

International food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) is suspending operations in Gaza after seven of its workers were killed in an Israeli air strike.

Those killed were part of an aid convoy that was leaving a warehouse in central Gaza on Monday 1 April, after the team had “unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid”.

WCK said it had coordinated the convoy’s movements with the IDF when it was hit.

“World Central Kitchen is pausing our operations immediately in the region. We will be making decisions about the future of our work soon,” a statement from the charity read.