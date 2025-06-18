Aid minister says situation in Gaza is so dire that she ‘would loot too’

The international aid minister has said the situation in Gaza is so dire that she “would loot too” if she was there.

Jenny Chapman said the situation is “horrific… we have severely malnourished children who are susceptible to disease”.

“There is every likelihood that if aid doesn’t go in quickly, we will be in the situation of famine, probably in the autumn,” Baroness Chapman added.

She said: “Keeping order is very, very difficult, and if you are starving and there is a truck of food… I would loot, who wouldn’t?“If you need to feed your child.”