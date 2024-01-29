Netanyahu vows Israel will ‘go it alone’ in Gaza if international support wavers

Benjamin Netanyahu says he is ready to “do it alone” in Gaza if international support wavers.

The Israeli prime minister told TalkTV’s Douglas Murray in an interview that beating Hamas would “take some time”.

“A nation has to do what it has to do to survive,” Mr Netanyahu said.

“If we have to take action both in the south and in the north, that is understood by many to be a just action… but [if] they cannot stand the heat of public opinion, then we’ll just have to do it alone. We will do what we need to do.”

David Cameron last week told Mr Netanyahu there must be an “immediate pause in the fighting” in Gaza as he pushed the Israeli prime minister over a two-state solution.

