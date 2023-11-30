An Israeli hostage stares down a masked Hamas terrorist as she is released following 53 days in captivity.

Rimon Kirsht, 36, was handed back over to Israel on Tuesday (28 November) as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas, which is due to end on Friday morning.

As Ms Kirsht was released by Hamas, she stopped and stared down at one of the gunmen down, before tilting her head to the side. She then walks away with fellow hostage Merav Tal.

Ms Kirsht’s partner Yagev Buchstab, 34, is yet to be released.