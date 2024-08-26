US urges maximum restraint after Israel and Hezbollah exchange heavy fire

Jake Sullivan has urged restraint after Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah traded heavy fire early in southern Lebanon on Sunday, 25 August.

The White House national security adviser said the US and allies are working to prevent an escalating regional conflict in the Middle East.

The cross-border firing of missiles, rockets and drones was the largest day of attacks since the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel was reignited last October, after fellow Iran-backed group Hamas led a deadly incursion into Israel.

Sullivan told reporters: “It is incumbent on all parties, in the region to work towards de-escalation and stability.”