Moment David Lammy dashes off stage as speech interrupted by pro-Palestine activists

David Lammy’s speech calling for a ceasefire in Gaza was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

The incident happened in London on Saturday 20 January.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary was addressing the Fabian Society conference on foreign policy when flag-waving demonstrators mounted the stage shouting: “When will you condemn the genocide? How many more children need to die?”

After they were escorted away by security, more people in the audience stood up to launch verbal attacks on the party’s stance on the Middle East conflict.

Once Mr Lammy returned after being temporarily rushed backstage, he joked: “I was born in Tottenham, don’t worry.”