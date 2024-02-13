Netanyahu will not move into Rafah ‘if Hamas surrender’, says Israel spokesperson

An Israel spokesperson has said Benjamin Netanyahu will not move into Rafah “if Hamas surrenders.”

Orly Goldschmidt, a diplomat for Israel’s UK embassy, spoke to Sky News on Tuesday morning (13 February).

“If Hamas surrenders, then Netanyahu will not move. Netanyahu has no problem with Rafah, his problem and our problem is with Hamas terrorists.”

Israeli airstrikes hit southern Gaza on Sunday night, killing over 100 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

Rafah is a refuge for around one million displaced civilians who have sought refuge from Israel’s offensive in Gaza.