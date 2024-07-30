Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:50
Protesters chant for Netanyahu to leave as he visits Golan Heights community hit by rocket attack
Protesters stood outside a building in Majdal Shams in Golan Heights on Monday 29 July while Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials were visiting inside.
They had come to express their condolences after a rocket struck a football pitch and killed 12 children and teenagers over the weekend.
Protesters called on Mr Netanyahu to leave during his visit to the Druze town, repeatedly chanting “out.”
He had laid a wreath and met with representatives of the victims’ families.
Mr Netanyahu is weighing Israel’s response to the attack it blames on Hezbollah, which in a rare move has denied having a role.
Up next
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
00:30
Tom Daley and Noah Williams reveal tribute to each other after medal
00:19
Matt Richards’s ‘fired on’ after missing Olympic gold by 0.02 seconds
00:27
Jason Kelce visits Team USA athletes at Paris 2024 Olympics
00:19
Tom Daley’s son throws juice cup to father after silver medal win
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:24
Watch moment surprise Love Island 2024 winners are announced
00:20
Justin Bieber cradles Hailey’s baby bump in new pregnancy video
00:55
Billy Joel’s daughters steal show as he ends 10-year MSG residency
00:26
Headless Marie Antoinettes feature in Paris Olympics opening ceremony
00:34
Aged for 200 years: Champagne bottles discovered in shipwreck
02:11
Nasa astronauts celebrate Olympic Games from outer space
00:34
Shoplifting seagull pinches packet of crisps from convenience store
00:20
Mysterious fin spotted lurking in River Thames in London
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32