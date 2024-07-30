Protesters stood outside a building in Majdal Shams in Golan Heights on Monday 29 July while Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials were visiting inside.

They had come to express their condolences after a rocket struck a football pitch and killed 12 children and teenagers over the weekend.

Protesters called on Mr Netanyahu to leave during his visit to the Druze town, repeatedly chanting “out.”

He had laid a wreath and met with representatives of the victims’ families.

Mr Netanyahu is weighing Israel’s response to the attack it blames on Hezbollah, which in a rare move has denied having a role.