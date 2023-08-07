Firefighters battle raging Sardinia wildfires as more than 600 people evacuated

Italian firefighters are battling raging wildfires tearing through the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.

Strong winds have been fanning the flames and complicating efforts to keep the blaze under control - mirroring conditions seen across Europe in recent weeks.

In the island’s northeast, a major wildfire burned on Sunday 6 August, prompting the evacuation of about 600 people including tourists.

People staying at camping sites, luxury resorts, hotels and nearby restaurants have also been asked to leave.

Meanwhile, in the south, a fire also broke out near the Molentargius pond, a protected wetland close to the Poetto beach.