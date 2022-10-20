ITV’s Robert Peston mistakenly calls chancellor ‘Jeremy c**t’ live on air

Robert Peston mistakenly called the chancellor “Jeremy c**t” during an ITV News live broadcast.

The political editor made the blunder on Wednesday (19 October) as he was giving a rundown on the chaotic events that had unfolded in the House of Commons.

“That means the hole in the public finances is bigger than it would have been, and Jeremy c***’s - Hunt’s - cuts will be more painful,” he said.

Wednesday saw the resignation of Suella Braverman as home secretary, confusion over whispers of a chief whip resignation, and reports of bullying and manhandling in the parliamentary lobby.

