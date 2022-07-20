ITV presenter reads bulletin without autocue after technical difficulties

An ITV presenter was praised for her professionalism after she read a bulletin live on air without autocue.

ITV News appeared to suffer technical difficulties during its usual 6pm slot, when viewers in London noticed their coverage had switched to Meridian, which covers the south and south east of England.

Lucrezia Millerini was forced to read the news bulletin from paper on her desk without any prompts.

