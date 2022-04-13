Jacob-Rees Mogg defends Boris Johnson after Partygate fine

Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg clashed with Talk Radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer after he defended prime minister Boris Johnson over his Partygate fine.

Rees-Mogg said the prime minister was "in his own garden, not at boozy parties." It is alleged that Johnson attended a "bring your own booze" party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020.

"Downing Street is a large building where lots of people work, it is not, as I think some people think, the prime minister's private residence where people are constantly in his kitchen," Rees-Mogg said.

