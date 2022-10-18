Jacob Rees-Mogg says cabinet is ‘fully behind’ Liz Truss after U-turn on mini-Budget

Jacob Rees-Mogg says the cabinet is fully behind Liz Truss after new chancellor Jeremy Hunt effectively scrapped her mini-Budget.

The business and energy secretary also said the markets have been “reassured” by the prime minister’s “very good” statement on Monday, 17 October.

He was questioned by reporters upon his arrival at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning about whether Ms Truss still had his full support.

“Of course she does,” Mr Rees-Mogg promptly said in reply.

