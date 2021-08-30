Jacob Rees-Mogg declared his love for money as a 12-year-old during a newly uncovered interview, shared by the French National Audiovisual Institute.

In the footage, the leader of the House of Commons is sitting in the back of a Rolls Royce in 1982, explaining why he “needs” money.

“I love money, always have done,” Mogg says.

“Why? Because you need money. With money, you can make more money. If you’ve got money, you can buy things that you want. I could buy this Rolls Royce, lovely.”

In the same interview, Mogg also declared his love for former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.