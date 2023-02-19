Jacob Rees-Mogg backs DUP’s requirements for Northern Ireland Protocol

Jacob Rees-Mogg says he would support the DUP's proposed "seven tests" for any changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Trevor Phillips put it to Rees-Mogg on Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he was "essentially outsourcing" his judgement to the DUP.

"I think those seven tests are absolutely the right tests," he said, adding it is "fundamentally important" that it is line with the Good Friday agreement.

Rees-Mogg said laws in Northern Ireland should be made by Stormont or Westminster, not "imposed" by the EU.

There has been growing speculation that a deal is in sight to end the long-running dispute.

