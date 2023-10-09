White House spokesperson John Kirby chokes up on CNN about Israel attack

White House spokesperson John Kirby choked up while being interviewed on CNN about Hamas attacks on Israel.

Joe Biden said on Monday, 9 October, that at least 11 Americans have been killed in Israel while other US citizens are “likely” among the hostages being held by Hamas.

After seeing images of the victims, Mr Kirby said: “It’s very difficult to look at these images and the human cost.

“It’s difficult, and I apologise.”

The White House has confirmed that the US is deploying experts to help Israel find the hostages and is sharing intelligence.