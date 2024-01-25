Cleverly makes knife crime pledge as he defends government’s record

James Cleverly has defended the Government’s record on tackling knife crime, after another crackdown on zombie knives.

New legislation will be introduced on Thursday, 25 January, as the Home Secretary hopes to “close the loophole” which allows the weapon to still be sold.

Mr Cleverly met with police chiefs in Kent on Wednesday ahead of the announcement and joined officers on a foot patrol in Gravesend town centre.

Zombie-style knives are still often found at UK crime scenes, and Idris Elba called for the government to immediately and outright ban the knives.

The actor aims to tackle youth violence with his ‘Don’t Stop Your Future’ campaign.