MP calls for DNA tests in parliament: ‘Migration shouldn’t be a dirty word’

Barry Sheerman called for every MP to publish their DNA results to aide in the migration debate.

The Labour MP made the suggestion while speaking in parliament on Monday, 15 January.

“Migration shouldn’t be a dirty word. I’m the son of a migrant,” Mr Sheerman said.

He listed part of his own DNA results, before urging every other member to do the same to “bring some sense into the discussion about migration”.

Home Secretary James Cleverly laughed off the suggestion, saying that: “I’m not sure the government is able to compel such widespread disclosures. Perhaps IPSA might have a view on such things.”