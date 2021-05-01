A powerful earthquake has shaken Japan and triggered tsunami warnings after striking off the coast of Fukushima.

The tremor had a magnitude of 7.3 and hit in the ocean around 11.30pm local time (2pm GMT), according to meteorologists.

It rocked large parts of the country, including Tokyo and has been described by some as the “longest” and “scariest” earthquake they had ever experienced.

Footage from a live camera in Tokyo shows the moment violent tremors were felt across the city as trains and cars pass on the busy streets below.

