Japan’s “Moon sniper” spacecraft succesfully landed on the moon, but is suffering technical issues according to JAXA.

The space agency confirmed they are in contact with the Slim spacecraft, but that its solar panels are failing to generate electricity.

They couldn’t give a reason for the panel’s failing, but suggested it may be due to the angle at which the spacecraft landed on the moon, meaning they weren’t facing the sun correctly.

The “soft landing” is considered a success, however, since it’s been able to send information and data back to Earth, meaning much of the spacecraft’s instruments were working as they should.